Blues Snap Win Streak, Fall to Predators

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- David Legwand scored the only shootout goal, Pekka Rinne finished with 39 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Legwand drifted to his right before lifting a backhander over the outstretched glove of St. Louis goaltender Jaroslav Halak, snapping the Blues' four-game winning streak.

Martin Erat scored in regulation for Nashville, and T.J. Oshie had the St. Louis goal.