Blues to Play Preseason Game in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NHL is coming to Kansas City, Missouri - at least for one night.

The St. Louis Blues announced their preseason schedule on Friday. It includes seven games - three at home, three on the road and a neutral-site game against Dallas on Sept. 27 in Kansas City.

The Blues open the preseason at Columbus on Sept. 21, followed the next night with a game in Dallas. The home preseason opener is Sept. 25 against Columbus.

After the Kansas City game, the Blues play two home games - Sept. 30 against Carolina and Oct. 2 against Minnesota. The preseason concludes with a game at Minnesota on Oct. 4.

The NHL has not yet released its 2014-15 regular-season schedule.