Blunt accepts victory in close race against Kander

1 year 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 08 2016 Nov 8, 2016 Tuesday, November 08, 2016 8:29:00 PM CST November 08, 2016 in News
By: Adam Pressler and Lauren Barnas, KOMU 8 Reporters

SPRINGFIELD — Supporters cheered out as Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Blunt announced he would retain his Senate seat.

"Never when we have re-elected majorities in the Missouri General Assembly in the House and Senate have we elected a majority Senator and five state wide Republican officials. The opportunity to move forward in our state just multiplied by a significant number of times," Blunt said.

Blunt was referring to the newly elected governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, the state treasurer and the attorney general, all Republicans.

In Blunt's acceptance speech, he focused on talking about a positive future for Missouri and the importance of using the super majority to "give the people of Missouri what they deserve."

Blunt was joined on stage by Mike Parson and Josh Hawley, both Republicans who secured their job as state wide elected officials on Tuesday night.

Blunt won by a narrow margin of three and a half points over his Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Jason Kander.

Bob Cirtin, Greene County Commissioner was at Blunt's watch party on Tuesday and said he has been a long time supporter of Blunt.

"Roy Blunt is really a good man," Cirtin said. "He has done a lot for Missouri. When he was a Congressman he did a lot for our area in southwest Missouri and looking at all of the political angles everyone does, I believe that Roy Blunt will prevail in this election," Cirtin said.

Cirtin also said he was worried about the Democratic party gaining control of the Senate.

"It concerns me a lot. I do think that Republicans have done the hard work to where we are gonna keep control of the Senate, but it's so close that it would worry any of us," Cirtin said.

Blunt addressed the issue of a change in majority party in the U.S. Senate in his acceptance speech.

"The Republican Senate Committee just announced I would be the fifty first Republican Senator in the next Senate, and there is a really good chance that number can go to 53," Blunt said.

The Missouri Congressional Senate Race originally gained national media attention because the Democratic party only needs a net five win from Senate candidates to gain majority control.

However, Republicans will continue to hold major in both the U.S. House and Senate.

