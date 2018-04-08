Blunt Adopts Russian Baby

WASHINGTON (AP) - Missouri Congressman Roy Blunt and his wife Abigail have adopted a son from Russia. The unexpected announcement today says the 18-month-old boy, Alexander Charles Blunt, was born near Moscow in 2004. The boy had been raised in orphanages and hospitals until the adoption. Blunt says he and his wife are "so fortunate and so pleased to be able to share our lives and opportunities with him." Blunt, the House Majority Leader, is 56. He and his wife worked with a Texas-based agency for a year before the adoption became final. He has three adult children from a previous marriage, including Matt Blunt, the Republican governor of Missouri. Blunt and his second wife were married in 2003. She works in government relations for Kraft Foods.