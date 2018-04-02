Blunt Against Minimum Wage Hike

The proposal would raise the $5.15 minimum wage to $6.50 in Missouri, and it would go up each year to keep up with inflation. Blunt said the ballot measure would be "harmful to job growth and economic development in the state." The governor has been running ads touting almost 45,000 new jobs in Missouri. He said raising Missouri's minimum wage above the federal level would make it harder to attract business to the state. Supporters said a higher minimum wage would increase consumer spending and state tax revenues.