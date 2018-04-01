Blunt Against Minimum Wage Hike

But, Blunt said Tuesday raising the minumum wage is not right for Missouri.

"To have a state minimum wage that's different than the federal minimum wage sends a negative message about our business climate and I think it will make it more difficult to bring jobs to our state," he said.

Iowa, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Oklahoma also have a minimum hourly wage of $5.15, the same as the federal minimum wage.

Tennessee has no minimum wage law. In Kansas, the minimum wage is $2.65 an hour, while Illinois has a minimum hourly wage of $6.50.