Blunt Asks for Disaster Declaration

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Blunt has asked the federal government to declare a disaster because of the ice and snow that hit Missouri two weeks ago. Blunt's disaster request said the storms caused $8.5 million in damage in 11 counties and the city of St. Louis. Counties in the disaster request are: Boone, Cole, Dent, Greene, Iron, Moniteau, Reynolds, Saint Francis, Saint Genevieve, Saint Louis and Washington. More counties could be added as damage assessments are completed.