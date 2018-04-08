Blunt asks Oil Industry to Give Money to Missouri Consumers

Blunt asks oil industry to give money to Missouri consumers JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt wants oil companies to contribute part of their big profits toward the heating bills of low-income Missourians. Blunt is publicizing a letter he wrote today to the American Petroleum Institute. In it, he notes that some oil companies posted record third-quarter profits and asks them to give money to Missouri's Utilicare program. Association spokesman John Bisney says no decision had been made on whether to do that. But he adds that it's typically the role of the federal government to give states money for low-income heating assistance. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)