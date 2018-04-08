Blunt Asks USDA for Farm Aid

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Governor Matt Blunt is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare 14 counties in central Missouri agricultural disaster areas due to severe winter storms in November and December. Poultry farms were the hardest hit. Brooding barns collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and ice leaving farmers with heavy losses. Missouri Farmers Union director Russ Kremer said disaster relief is a necessary first step to help farmers rebuild and have some hope of meeting supply contracts for urban markets. If the request is approved by the USDA, Missouri farmers could have access to low-interest loans to help recoup losses to buildings and livestock.