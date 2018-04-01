Blunt Challenges MoDOT

In Wednesday night's State of the State speech, Gov. Blunt challenged MoDOT to finish its Smoother, Safer, Sooner program this year instead of 2007.

"When I heard about it this morning, it was kind of a shock, that, you know, let's get this done a year early," said Alan Trampe of MoDOT.

MoDOT says the project will improve 2,200 miles of Missouri's busiest highways.

"Big challenge, substantial challenge," said Jeff Briggs of MoDOT. "We're going to be working harder than we ever have before."

With construction workers trying to meet the new deadline, new road projects may begin as early as March. H eaviest construction this year will take place on I-70, Highway 63 and I-44.

"We'll take it as it comes, and we'll try and get them done however we can," said Trampe.

The extra work could cause travel problems.

"It's going to be difficult, quite frankly, in the construction era, construction season, to go between any two towns in the state without encountering work zones, " added Briggs.

MoDOT officials and construction workers emphasize slowing down and being patient near all work areas.

Money from Amendment 3 pays for the Smooth Roads Initiative.