Blunt Comes Up with New College Building Plan Approach

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Blunt's college construction plan undergoes yet another makeover. The Associated Press has learned that Blunt and legislative leaders have agreed on a new way to use the profits of Missouri's student loan agency for campus building projects. First, the Legislature would change the purpose of the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority to specifically allow it to make contributions for education construction projects. That's intended to appease those with legal concerns about the deals. Second, the Legislature would create a new fund to receive the money. Then it would appropriate that money for specific buildings in a separate bill. The new approach makes no reference to either allowing or prohibiting embryonic stem cell research in the buildings.