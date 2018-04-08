Blunt Considers Special Session for MOHELA Plan

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Blunt is considering calling a special legislative session to consider his plan to use student loan agency profits for college buildings. The session would start in January when legislators open their regular session. A Blunt spokeswoman said the governor is considering any options that could speed up the approval of his college building plan. Two advantages of a special session are that it ends sooner than a regular session, and its agenda can be limited by the governor. Blunt's plan calls for the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority to pay $350 million to the state, with most of the money paying for campus construction projects.