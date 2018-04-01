Blunt Considers Special Session on Medicaid

Van Dyke and his wife have been married for 20 years. They said this is the worst financial situation they've been in, and it almost cost them their marriage, not because they're unhappy, but because it would cost them less in Medicaid payments if they were divorced.

"I know the government and the representatives don't expect us to divorce to be able to afford to live together," he said, "but that's what it feels like."

Gov. Blunt's office said he will call a special session on Medicaid benefits if lawmakers also use the session to toughen laws against Medicaid fraud. The two issues were part of a bill that failed this session. Van Dyke said the issue can't wait until next session.

"People on the lower end of the payscale can't afford to float by on their 'extravagant' saving account," he said.

If Blunt does not call them into special session, lawmakers said they can do it themselves if at least 75% of state senators and representatives sign a petition.