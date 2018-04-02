Blunt Creates New Position for Education, Jobs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt has created a new spot in his office to focus on education and jobs. Blunt named Roderick Nunn as his director of education and workforce innovation Thursday. Nunn has served as director of the Division of Workforce Development in the state Department of Economic Development. Blunt says Nunn now will function as executive director of the P-20 Council -- a group created to smooth the transition from preschool to grade school and all the way on up from college to a job. He also will work with efforts to improve math, engineering, technology and science programs in the state.