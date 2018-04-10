Blunt donates money from Hastert PAC to children's group

JEFFERSON CITY - The campaign committee for Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has given a Missouri children's group $11,000 — the same amount he had received from the political action committee of former House speaker Dennis Hastert.

Blunt's contribution to Missouri KidsFirst comes as Hastert was sentenced to prison Wednesday for violating banking laws in a case that revealed he paid hush money after sexually abusing teenagers while a wrestling coach decades ago.

Hastert's Keep Our Mission PAC had contributed $10,000 to Blunt's campaign in 2009 and $1,000 in 2013.

The Democratic Party has made an issue of the Hastert-related contributions as Blunt is running for re-election this year.

Campaign spokeswoman Burson Snyder confirmed that Blunt's campaign has given away an amount equal to the Hastert-related contributions.