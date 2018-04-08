Blunt Economy Tour

"Missourians have responded to a much better jobs climate," said Blunt. "In fact, since January of 2005, Missourians have created more than 44,000 new jobs."

Precision Printing owner Roy Miller added, "Our business does best when there's lots of other healthy businesses around us because those people are the ones that are buying our products and doing business with us."

Blunt also said a new law lets small and large employers work together to offer more affordable insurance for their employees.