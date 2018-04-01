Blunt Honors those who Helped Find Missing Teens

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Police and volunteers who helped find Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck get official thanks from Governor Matt Blunt. Blunt signed four proclamations Wednesday praising the two Kirkwood police officers who discovered the suburban St. Louis apartment in which Ownby and Hornbeck were found. He also thanked the Franklin County Sheriff's Department which led investigations that have found three missing children in less than a year. At the ceremony at the Capitol Blunt said law enforcement performed admirably in the high-profile case. Michael Devlin faces 81 state and federal charges for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting the two boys. Mitchell Hults, the classmate of Ownby whose detailed description of a white truck speeding past his school bus helped lead law enforcement to the missing boys, was made an honorary state trooper during the ceremony.