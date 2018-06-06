Blunt Makes Final Stops in Southwest Missouri

KAISER - Republican Roy Blunt returned to his grass roots on Sunday by visiting towns in southwest Missouri. The U.S. senate candidate met with friends, supporters and volunteers in Buffalo and Kaiser. Blunt said his campaign business is critical in the final moments before the general election on Tuesday.

At both of Blunt's visits, he focused on campaign efforts, and talked about issues including how big government is not working and the problems associated with wasteful government spending.

"This is an election about whether we live in a country where the government's bigger than the people, or where the people are bigger than the government," Blunt said.

Blunt's campaign bus stopped at O'Bannon Bank in Buffalo at 1 p.m. and at Pinnacle Telecommunications shortly before 3 p.m. in Kaiser. Some of Blunt's family joined him at the rallies.

Blunt's supporters said they stand behind the points he made on Sunday.

"We want a say in things. We don't want to be told the government is going to take care of health care...the government's going to take care of jobs," Jack Dill, Roy Blunt supporter said.

Campaign officials say Blunt will fly across Missouri to visit voters in the bigger Missouri cities including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia on Monday.

