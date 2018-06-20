Blunt names eminent domain ombudsman

1 decade 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 23 2007 Aug 23, 2007 Thursday, August 23, 2007 2:34:04 PM CDT August 23, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt has picked a former prosecutor and Republican Senate staffer to serve as Missouri's ombudsman for eminent domain laws. The governor Thursday named Paul Anthony Martin to a position that he described as the state's property rights czar. Blunt says Martin will travel the state advocating on behalf of private property owners who need help safeguarding their land. The position was authorized under a 2006 Missouri law that placed new restrictions on the use of eminent domain to take private property for new developments. Martin was a prosecutor in the federal Office of Special Counsel, which works to protect federal employees who blow the whistle on corruption. Martin also worked as a law clerk for former Republican Sen. Jim Talent, of Missouri.

