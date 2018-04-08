Blunt Names Jim Limbaugh to SEMO Board

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cape Girardeau banker has been selected for the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. Gov. Blunt's office said he is naming Republican Jim Limbaugh, regional president of Montgomery Bank, to the SEMO board. Limbaugh is a brother of Missouri Supreme Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., the son of senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., and a cousin of radio commentator Rush Limbaugh. Jim Limbaugh has degrees in business administration and teaching from SEMO. He's a member of the university's foundation and booster club executive committee. He replaces John Tlapek, whose term expires January first. Limbaugh's appointment requires state Senate confirmation.