Blunt Names MHC Leader

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Mental Health,0072Blunt names Lake of Ozarks woman to Mental Health Commission JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt has appointed a retired mental health executive to the state Mental Health Commission. Kathleen Carter of the Lake of the Ozarks retired in 2005 as president and chief executive officer of the Missouri Coalition of Community Health Centers. She replaces George Gladis on the state commission that oversees the Department of Mental Health. If confirmed by the Senate, Carter's term would run through June 2009. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-28-07 1440EDT