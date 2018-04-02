Blunt Names Today Korean War Veterans Day

"Our veterans put their lives on the line to protect our freedom at home, defend our allies and bring liberty to millions of people who lived under repressive regimes," Blunt said in the press release. "Sadly, the generation of servicemen and women who served our country in the Korean War have not always been given the credit they deserve. These veterans made tremendous sacrifices and they too deserve our appreciation. On Korean War Veterans Day I ask all Missourians to remember those brave men and women who are part of an unparalleled force for liberty and freedom throughout our world."

Gov. Blunt would like Missourians to observe the day with respectful thoughts of the veterans and to pray for soldiers currently serving around the world.