Blunt OKs Staff Conduct Code

Blunt was at a state employee recognition day ceremony on the Capitol grounds Friday, one day after his staff learned about the new rules.

"There are not a lot of implications of this policy," said the governor's spokesperson, Jessica Robinson. "This just puts it into writing."

The code lets only three members of Blunt's office talk to reporters. But, one of them said that won't restrict the flow of information to the public.

"That's just to make sure the information that comes from our office is accurate and reliable," said Robinson, who added that the code was in the works for the past nine months.

But, Democratic lawmakers question the timing of the policy. The Kansas City Star and other news media have reported on a possible federal investigation of lobbying at the state Capitol. The governor's office said it knows nothing about such an investigation.