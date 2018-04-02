Blunt on School Guns

"I think it's an interesting idea worth discussing," Matt Blunt said. "I think it's important to note the people who are suggesting that idea, nobody is saying teachers should be required to carry weapons. But some have suggested that people who are professionals should be allowed to. We got a lot of, for example, ex-military people in our schools who are serving their country again as teachers. Perhaps they could be the type of person we could look to to help enhance security within the school buildings."

Administrators and teachers at the middle school reviewed their crisis-intruder plan last week. Police and school officials said there is still no clear motive for Monday's incident.