Blunt Passes Legislation for Firearm Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure signed by Governor Blunt allows Missourians to shoot and kill intruders without fear of prosecution or lawsuits. The bill spells out that people are not required to retreat from an intruder and can use deadly force once the person illegally enters their home, car or other dwelling. The looser standard takes effect in late August. In addition, Senate Bill 62, sponsored by Sen. Jack Goodman, removes the requirement for Missourians to obtain a permit from their county sheriff in order to purchase a concealable firearm. Permits and background checks are federal requirements for the purchase of a concealable.