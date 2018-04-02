Blunt Pledges to Work for Akin's Election

JEFFERSON CITY - A month after calling on Congressman Todd Akin to drop out of Missouri's U.S. Senate race, the state's incumbent Republican senator now says he'll work for Akin's election.

Sen. Roy Blunt was among several leading Missouri Republicans who urged Akin in August to quit his challenge to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. The pressure followed Akin's televised comment that women's bodies can avert pregnancy from what he called "legitimate rape."

Akin has remained in the race and was campaigning Tuesday when a final deadline for him to withdraw came and went. Tuesday night, Blunt issued a statement saying he and Akin "don't agree on everything, but he and I agree the Senate majority must change." Blunt added, "I'll be working for the Republican ticket in Missouri, and that includes Todd Akin."