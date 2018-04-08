Blunt Promises Thorough Review of Supreme Court Finalists

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

In a written statement, Blunt said today that selecting a new member of the high court is not something to be done in haste. A judicial committee picked Nannette Baker of St. Louis, Patricia Breckenridge of Nevada, and Ronald Holliger of Blue Springs from a field of 30 applicants. The judge chosen will replace Judge Ronnie White, who resigned July 6 to join a law firm in St. Louis. Blunt must choose from the list the panel submitted. If he makes no selection within 60 days, the panel would select the new judge.