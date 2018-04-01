Blunt Proposes Sale of Loan Authority

Governor Blunt wants to sell Missouri's student-loan agency for an estimated 400 (m) million dollars. He proposes using the proceeds for a college building boom, student scholarships and endowed professorships. Documents obtained by the A-P show Blunt plans to ask lawmakers to form a five-member board to oversee competitive bids for the Chesterfield-based Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, known as MOHELA. Blunt's plan is dubbed the "Lewis and Clark Discovery Initiative." A spokesman said the governor will provide other details tomorrow. It proposes spending 300 (m) million dollars on 20 capital improvement projects at state universities, which it estimates would generate matching funds from other sources. The remaining 100 (m) million would go into a new student scholarship program, the development of technology businesses near campuses and endowed professorships.