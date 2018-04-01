Blunt Pumps Up Ethanol

A proposed bill would require all fuel sold in Missouri to have 10% ethanol. But, people are still puzzled at the pump.

"I think it's just new," said convenience store manager Darlene Harris. "People don't know if it's good or bad."

Harris hears all sorts of fuel talk.

"Gas prices, they'll ask me when the gas is going to change, you know. I say, 'Did the phone ring? Did someone ask me to change the gas prices? I don't know when they are going to change.'"

There also are questions about the corn product.

"Is it going to work in my car?" asked Julie Kearns.

But, farmers say, ethanol is easy to understand.

"Ethanol is made from corn," explained Gary Marshall of the Missouri Corn Growers Association. "You can only use the starch portion of the corn to produce the ethanol. All the protein is left for a very valuable livestock feed."

So, state lawmakers are pushing ethanol legislation.

"All trucks, light trucks and passenger vehicles in the state of Missouri, when they pull up to a gas pump to get fuel, they'd fuel up with gasoline that contains 10% ethanol," Blunt explained.

If 10% ethanol is required, supporters said prices will be more stable at the pump. But, critics said there's no guarantee.

"There's a lot of knowledge that needs to be out there. A lot of people need information," said car dealer Joe Merkle. "I guess I'm going to have to do a little more research."

Research that adds fuel to the ethanol debate. Gov. Blunt said the state would need 260 million gallons of ethanol a year to meet the 10% requirement.

