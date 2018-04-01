Blunt Pushes Ethanol Plans

"We grind about 16 million bushels of corn per year that wasn't being used locally before this plant came ... Most of that corn would have been exported down the river," said Steve Burnett, NE Missouri Grain.

Nov. Blunt says the ethanol industry will account for $542 million in the state's economy.

"By 2008 Missourians will see more than 600 jobs created and an average wage of $40,000 through the biofuels industry and that's just in 2008 alone,"Blunt said.

The governor says that the state plans to continue to fund biodiesel and ethanol projects as the need grows. The governor's budget will include five $5.1 million being paid back to ethanol funds. The governor says this is just one more step Missouri is taking to continue using renewable fuels.