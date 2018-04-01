Blunt Pushes to Expand National Park Service
NEWTONIA (AP) - Congressman Roy Blunt is again pushing for a study to find whether two Civil War battlefields in Missouri should become part of the National Park Service. The U.S. House approved the plan last month, but the Senate did not consider it in the final days of its last session. Blunt has reintroduced the proposal, which calls for a study to evaluate the national significance of the 1862 and 1864 battlefields at Newtonia. It seeks to create either an independent unit of the national park system or a satellite of Wilson's Creek National Battlefield near Republic. Members of the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association currently handle the site's maintenance, mainly through donations. If the battlefields were part of the national park system, they would become eligible for federal grants. The Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association owns 26 acres, including the Ritchey Mansion, which served as a hospital during the Civil War.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
9:20pDateline NBC
10:00pKOMU 8 News @ 10
10:35pSports Extra with Chris Gervino
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy
10:00pThe Cleveland Show
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy