Blunt Pushes to Expand National Park Service

NEWTONIA (AP) - Congressman Roy Blunt is again pushing for a study to find whether two Civil War battlefields in Missouri should become part of the National Park Service. The U.S. House approved the plan last month, but the Senate did not consider it in the final days of its last session. Blunt has reintroduced the proposal, which calls for a study to evaluate the national significance of the 1862 and 1864 battlefields at Newtonia. It seeks to create either an independent unit of the national park system or a satellite of Wilson's Creek National Battlefield near Republic. Members of the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association currently handle the site's maintenance, mainly through donations. If the battlefields were part of the national park system, they would become eligible for federal grants. The Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association owns 26 acres, including the Ritchey Mansion, which served as a hospital during the Civil War.