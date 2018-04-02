Blunt Restricts Immigration Employment

O'FALLON (AP) - Governor Blunt issues a directive that will tighten oversight of state-financed construction projects and ensure that contractors do not employ illegal immigrants. The Tuesday directive comes one day after the Republican asked state law enforcement agencies to check the immigration status of people they arrest. Speaking at a news conference in O'Fallon, Blunt says he was spurred to issue the new directive after construction projects were alleged to employ illegal immigrants. He says the measure will help ensure that Missouri taxpayers are not in some way subsidizing illegal immigration. The directive will only impact contractors who receive state tax credits or other financial incentives.