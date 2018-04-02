Blunt Says He Is Not Running for Vice President

ST. ANN (AP) - Governor Blunt says he has no vice-presidential aspirations. The governor was asked Tuesday during an unrelated news conference whether he was being considered as a potential running mate for Republican Governor Mitt Romney of Massachusetts. Speculation about Blunt's aspirations was fueled after he took vacation to Alaska with Romney in September. They also traveled together to Iraq and Afghanistan in May. Romney is considering a bid for president in 2008 and has begun raising money, but hasn't formally declared he's running. Blunt says he and Romney are good friends. He says the only office he might pursue in 2008 is that of governor.