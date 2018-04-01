Blunt Says Schools to Get Full Funding

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt says his top budget priority will be public schools. Blunt is to deliver his annual State of the State address tomorrow night. Today, the governor revealed that he will be asking for an additional $171 million in basic state aid to meet the full amount required in next year's school funding formula. Blunt also will be asking for an additional $39 million to meet this year's formula. The state's school funding method currently is being challenged in court by school districts who claim it provides too little - and distributes the money unfairly. But Blunt told school board officials at a conference in Jefferson City that he believes the state has a strong funding formula.