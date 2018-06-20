Blunt Signs Bill to Help Pregnancy Resource Centers

Open Arms has four centers in mid-Missouri which help 2,500 women each year. The center welcomed the tax credit incentive.

"It's going to increase the amount of money available to help women facing an unplanned pregnancy," said Nile Abele. "So we're thrilled about that. We're always looking for more resources so we can help more women."

But, Planned Parenthood criticized the bill for not really addressing the abortion issue. Planned Parenthood said government should do more to promote family planning and sex education.