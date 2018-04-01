Blunt Signs Voter ID Bill

Blunt said it will prevent voter fraud, but critics said it could also have a negative effect.



The new law requires voters to bring a photo ID to the polls. Critics said getting a photo ID is hard for voters like the elderly and people with disabilities.

"We need to have people with disabilities ready to vote at their polling places in November," said Michelle Bishop of Disability Vote, "if they don't have the birth certificate, if they don't have the photo ID."

Starting Thursday, people who can't afford an ID can get a free, non-driver ID from the Missouri Department of Revenue. About 170,000 Missouri voters don't have a photo ID.