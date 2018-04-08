Blunt Surveys Damage

Blunt went to the Nixa area because he was in Springfield, where he lives, when the storm hit. He sent Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder to inspect damage in southeast Missouri's Perry County, where storms killed two people. Christian County's emergency management director listed 127 homes destroyed and 41 heavily damaged in Nixa, Clever or Billings. Blunt says it's too early to estimate statewide damage. He declared a state of emergency and authorized the National Guard to help hard-hit communities.