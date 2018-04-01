Blunt to Ask for Federal Flood Help for more Counties

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Matt Blunt plans to ask President Bush for federal disaster declarations in five more counties that suffered flood damage last month. That's after Blunt reviewed reports from the State Emergency Management Agency from the May flooding along the Missouri River and connecting rivers and streams. The reports found $1.8 million worth of damage in Caldwell, Clinton, Lafayette, Linn and Sullivan counties. Earlier this month, Bush approved declarations for 19 mostly northern and western counties. Affected homeowners and businesses in disaster areas are eligible for low-interest loans and grants to pay for damage to uninsured property. Also, local governments are eligible for reimbursement for repairs and cleanup costs.