Blunt to launch re-election campaign in suburban St. Louis

ARNOLD (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is holding a rally Friday in suburban St. Louis to officially launch his 2016 re-election campaign.

The event at Unico-SGI Manufacturing in Arnold is the first of a ten-stop tour. Blunt's office says the location was chosen because the Republican senator helped save the business from what it calls "onerous federal regulations."

Blunt is also scheduled to speak later in the morning at a Baptist church in Kansas City.

Blunt is seeking his second term in the Senate. He served in Congress representing southwest Missouri from 1997 to 2011.

The only other Republican in the race is a political newcomer, Christopher Batsche. Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is seeking the Democratic nomination to oppose Blunt in November.