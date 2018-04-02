Blunt To Make Decision On Supreme Court Appointment

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A coalition of conservative groups claims Gov. Matt Blunt intends to appoint appeals court Judge Patricia Breckenridge to the Missouri Supreme Court. But the governor's office insists no decision has been made. A joint memo from the Family Research Council, the Free Congress Foundation and the Coalition for a Fair Judiciary claims Blunt has told campaign donors and Republican Party leaders that he has decided to appoint Breckenridge. Blunt spokesman Rich Chrismer says the governor has not made a decision. The three groups asserting all are based in the Washington, D.C., area. They claim Breckenridge is liberal, even though she was previously appointed to the bench by Republican governors. Blunt has until September 23 to make a decision.