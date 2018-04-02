Blunt to Sign Tougher Sex Crimes Penalty Bill

Governor blunt is trying to toughen penalties against criminals who commit sex crimes against children. He plans to sign a bill monday requiring those convicted of forcible rape or forcible sodomy to generally serve at least 30 years in prison if the victim was younger than 12. So-called "persistent" sex offenders will have to serve a life sentence without parole. Blunt will highlight the legislation with a statewide tour including a stop in jefferson city monday