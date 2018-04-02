Blunt to Try Again

At issue are a cancer hospital and medical education center at the Columbia campus and a pharmacy and nursing building at the Kansas City campus. Blunt included both buildings, along with dozens of others, on a list to be funded with $350 million from the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority. But Republican senators cut money for the buildings to punish two Democratic senators from those areas who had been vocally opposed to Blunt's plan. Blunt says he will try again to pursue funding for those buidings in next year's supplemental budget.