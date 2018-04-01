Blunt touting NRA endorsement in Missouri Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is getting help from the National Rifle Association as he campaigns for re-election against Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

Leaders of the politically powerful gun rights group were to join Blunt at campaign stops Thursday in Springfield, Joplin, Columbia and the Cape Girardeau area.

The NRA's political action committee said Wednesday that it has endorsed Blunt because of his "strong record of protecting Second Amendment freedoms."

Blunt, a Republican, is seeking his second Senate term. He previously spent 14 years in the U.S. House and was Missouri secretary of state from 1985 to 1993.

Kander, a Democrat, is a former Army officer who served four years in the Missouri House before becoming secretary of state in 2013.