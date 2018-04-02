Blunt Visits Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - Senator Roy Blunt visited Columbia Regional Airport Friday to meet with control tower operators.

He came after The Federal Aviation Administration announced that the scheduled closing of 149 airport control towers will be delayed until June 15.

The FAA put the delays in place to give themselves more time to deal with the legal challenges they face with their transition.

This comes just days after The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to cut funding for 149 control towers including the tower at Columbia Regional Airport starting May 5.

Blunt addressed concerns about safety of the airport if the control operators no longer have jobs at Columbia Regional.

The cuts happened as a part of the sequestration plan from the FAA to help counter automatic spending cuts.