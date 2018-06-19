BMW Recalls X5 SUVs for Steering Problem

DETROIT (AP) -- BMW is recalling about 35,000 X5 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a bolt can break and cause the loss of power-assisted steering.

The recall affects X5 xDrive 35d models with diesel engines from the 2009 through 2012 model years.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the bolt holding a belt pulley can loosen and break. If that happens the SUVs can lose power-assisted steering, increasing the risk of a crash. So far no crashes or injuries have been reported from the problem.

The trouble was discovered last year in Canada. BMW dealers will replace the bolt and tighten it to the proper specifications. They'll also add a coating that keeps the bolts from coming lose. U.S. owners will be notified about the recall in January.