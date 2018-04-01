Board Continues District Boundary Discussions

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education met Tuesday night in a special session to discuss updates on the district's search for new boundaries.

Last month, Columbia Public School District held eight public open forums to find out what the community thought of it's 6 different boundary maps. There were three approaches, A, B, and C. Each approach has two maps, one for high school boundaries and one for intermediate boundaries.

The district received more than 1000 comments online or through the eight open forums. The results are in and parents do not like Approach A's intermediate map. It has been knocked off the drawing board, leaving five remaining maps.

The board also discussed it's "grandfather" clause, which would allow younger siblings of currents students to attend the same high school their brother or sister attended. Another concern was the temporary bulge in student population at Hickman High School during the 2013-2014 year. The district is allowing that year's senior class to continue going to Hickman in order to finish out in the same school they began with. But that would add 300 to 400 more students to the current 1,850 that are enrolled right now.

District officials told KOMU 8 that Hickman would be able to handle the bigger population and that the parents should not worry. The board will make a final decision in February.