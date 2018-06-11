Board Discusses Chase's Raise

Members discussed Superintendent Phyllis Chase's salary raise and contract extension behind closed doors. But the board took the discussion to the public as well.

Last year Chase was given a six percent raise, bringing her salary to $190,800. This year's raise was discussed in the context of the school district's budget and making sure her salary matched similar districts. The legality of an open session review was first brought up last year.

"Our Board of Education investigated that and found there were some options in terms of how they could conduct the meeting. They chose to follow up on those options in the most openly ways possible," Chase said.

The specific amount of the new raise was not discussed but is expected to be between six and seven percent.