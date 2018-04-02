Board game community comes together for Summer Rampage

COLUMBIA - Summer Rampage brings together the Warmachine and Hordes board game community for an afternoon event full of friendly competition.

Valhalla’s Gate, mid-Missouri’s tabletop and family game headquarters, hosts the event, according to its website.

They offer a wide variety of games and also offer multiple opportunities for players to get together every week and play each other in friendly, competitive competition, according to Kyle Schoenhals, the events coordinator for Valhalla's Gate.

Warmachine and Hordes is not the most common game, but Schoenhals says it resembles chess, just more complicated with more free flowing pieces.

“Being a tabletop war game, you have units, you have people running around the battlefield trying to kill each other, there is some kind of scenario on the table you’re trying to accomplish,” Schoenhals said.

Events like these do a lot of things for the game and the people who play it.

“It’s much more of an organized event rather than free flowing. When you come in and you try and find a game on your own it can be kind of socially intimidating,” Schoenhals said.

By having a set time and a group of people there that are there to play takes away from the awkward part of looking for someone to play with, according to Schoenhals.

Making it easier for people to play is certainly a benefit, but these tournaments are also good for the popularity of the game, he said.

“Healthy competition always kind of helps grow a game anyways,” Schoenhals said.

Valhalla's Gate hosts multiple tournaments a week, whether it’s Warmachine and Hordes or Magic: The Gathering, another card game, or multiple other games.

Schoenhals says the spirit of the game is a laid-back competitive feel, not cut-throat, but there is certainly still that competitive edge, he said.