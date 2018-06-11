Board Muddies Water in Hatton

An effort to make Hatton's water cleaner is causing a murky problem. Their drinking water became discolored a couple of months ago, now some residents are buying bottled water instead.

Pat Stemme runs a seed business that uses water from Callaway County.

"I haven't tasted it," Stemme said. "I just can't bring myself to drink it."

The problem began when the Callaway Water Board started flushing chlorine through the pipes, releasing years of buildup in them. The board said adding chlorine to the water will make it cleaner, after flushing the pipes is completed.

Despite the water's color, the water board said it still passes a monthly safety test.

"It's not dangerous to drink," noted board member Bob Erickson, "but it's not as pretty as it usually is."

Stemme's business usually uses water for drinking and in the bathroom. But now, it will use it only for pets.

"So far, the pets have not gotten sick," Stemme added, "so, hopefully, they will be all right."

Erickson said, "Just be patient, and we're all on the same side. We all just want good, pure water."

Erickson also said the board's not sure how long it will take to flush out the buildup in the water pipes.