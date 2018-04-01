Board of Curators Approve Hiring of Independent Counsel

COLUMBIA - Following the recommendation by UM System President Tim Wolfe, the board of curators voted to approve the hiring of independent counsel to investigate how MU handled matters related to former Missouri student Sasha Menu Courey.

"Ms. Courey's story is very tragic and sad, and our sympathy and prayers are with her family, friends and teammates," said University of Missouri Board of Curators Chair Don Downing. "The board wants to take an independent look at what happened here. Separately, our chancellors are promptly reviewing their campus policies and procedures concerning the prevention and reporting of sexual assaults and availability of mental health services, and President Wolfe has rightly committed to devoting additional resources to the extent those policies and procedures are found to be lacking."

The board will now have to select and hire a firm to conduct the investigation. Once the independent counsel has been selected, they will report its findings and conclusions to the Board of Curators no later than April 11, 2014, which is the board's next meeting in Rolla.